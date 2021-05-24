Elon Musk does not tell the truth about blockchains – Kriptoworld.hu

Elon Musk Dogecoin His claims about his superiority prompted even the co-founder of Ethereum to speak.

The EthereumCriticizing the exaggerated statements of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, co-founder Vitalik Putter recently published a lengthy study on the limitations of blockchain scaling.

Putin posted on his personal blog on Sunday In the article Ethereum’s father insisted that there must be an exchange between scaling and decentralization when designing a blockchain network.

This post was published in response to Elon Musk’s May 15 tweet He said, That Dogecoin If the volume of the blocks increases by 900% it becomes a leading block chain.

“Ideally, DocCoin will increase the volume time tenfold, increase the volume size tenfold and reduce the charge 100 times. Then you will win.

Putin questioned Musk’s statements, stressed the challenge of scaling up and increasing efficiency “This is not possible without leading to intense centralization and affecting the underlying fundamental properties that make up what blockchain is.”

He stressed the need for decentralization to avoid exposure to individual points of network failure (SPOFs) and the protection enjoyed by distributed networks against integrated attacks.

He said decentralization could not be achieved without giving users the opportunity to run the nodes freely.

“For a blockchain to be decentralized, it is important that public users can run the nodes and create a culture in which the running nodes are a common process.”

Butter said the piece can come with the same size as most centered chains.

Putin predicts that Ethereum will be fragmented based on the current state of the Ethereum network. “It can process one million transactions per second while maintaining the complete security of blockchain.”

“However, it would take a lot of work to do all this without sacrificing decentralization, which makes blockchains so valuable.” He added.

In March, Ethereum co-founder said that more rollups would be implemented in Ethereum before it comes to pieces with Ethereum 2.0.

Musk, meanwhile, responded to Putin’s statements on Cointelegraph’s Twitter. The Twitter post is shown below:

He is afraid pic.twitter.com/78WzM5ICjA – Elon Musk (ol Elon Musk) May 24, 2021

Source: cointelegraph.com

