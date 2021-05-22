The biggest surprise, the Warriors fall and are eliminated after a crazy match!

Favorite this Friday night to win tickets to the playoffs, the Warriors will not see the color in the end. Steve Kerr’s men lost to Chris Lice, so they can go on vacation now.

A week after the first decisive clash, Chris Lice and the Warriors found themselves in the courts this Friday night. Yet the same goal: to determine who will be in 8th place at the Western Conference, and the answer Memphis. They are really team players Ja Morant The one who took the best in this game, 117-112 after extra time.

Although A statistic that gave Steff Curry confidence, Morant just ended the fate of the game. He finished the game with 35 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Opposite, the chef can plant 39 units, which is not enough to get the tubs. After the meeting, the respect was still there.

Read this too

Lillard explains why curry should and should not be MVP

Jaw and Step gave us a battle Nothing but respect pic.twitter.com/sMuuKD0m7D – Bleacher Report (leBleacherReport) May 22, 2021

It was the end of a campaign for the Warriors who wanted to forget it all soon. A lot of the injuries were devastating and some players were disappointed during this training session. Changes are expected during the free agency, but fans are especially waiting for the arrival of Clay Thompson, who will bring a lot to his team.

As for Chrysalis, there are playoffs. It will not be a prize in the first round because it is necessary to pick the best from Rudy Cobert’s Jazz. Very tough fit, but has shown that Tennessee ownership should not be underestimated.

The end of the season for the Warriors and Steph Curry who failed to check tickets for the playoffs. Dark effect, and a lot of questions in California. As for Chrysalis, this beautiful campaign continues.