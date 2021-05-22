Shake up J-Low’s ex-code and introduce it to men’s makeup

Alex Rodriguez has partnered with the Hymns brand for his first cosmetic project. The professional baseball player has actually announced the sale of a male defect corrector and claims he wears it.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may be separated, but they have one thing in common: they sell cosmetics. Jay-Low’s ex announced his new plan on May 21st through his Instagram account. One of the photos posted by the baseball player shows him using a small concealer (very carefully) on his cheek. “Working with the team at Hims and Hers, I wanted to create a product that would solve a problem I face every day. By jumping from meeting to meeting, I felt I needed something quick and easy in my routine to hide any blemishes or pimples associated with shaving,” he explained.

For this make-up project, the nickname A-Road has partnered with Hims, an American company that provides medical tele-consultation and sells pharmaceutical and parapharmacy products online. The result is called a blurred stick. “It’s a practical concealer designed specifically for men that can be used for skin imperfections,” the athlete explains.

Masculinity was put to the test

Men’s makeup is far from the usual practice, even when it comes to a few touches. The reactions of internet users make sense of it. Some see this as an attack on masculinity, an attack on the A-Road but overall masculinity. “So now men are going to carry a make-up bag like their girlfriend!” Alex Come on, be a man !!! ”; “Makeup for men?” What’s next? Read the commentary on Alex Rodriguez’s post: “Men don’t need to be corrected or edited in any way … this is hilarious. Others, on the contrary, appreciate his plan, women are not left out. But there is nothing better than A-Road to convince the most reluctant:” Look, you I wonder how you will be surprised (Blurred stick editor note) Will be useful to you. “