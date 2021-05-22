Jamie Foxx gives voice to the deep house track

You posted a comment on our site, we thank you. News is checked before it is published. To ensure that your message is published, you need to respect certain points.

“My opinion has not been published, why?”

Our team has to process several thousand ideas every day. There may be a delay when you send it and our team checks it. If you wait more than 72 hours and your message is not published, it may be considered inappropriate. The right not to publish a message without notice or justification is essential. Alternatively, you can contact us to delete the message you sent.

“How do I make sure my message is verified?”

Your message should respect the law in practice and should not incite hate or discrimination, insult, racism or hateful, homosexual or defamatory news. You must respect copyright and copyright. Comments should be written in French, Luxembourg, German or English and understandable to all. Messages that misuse punctuation, uppercase or SMS languages ​​are prohibited. Offline posts will also be removed along with the article.

I do not accept your moderation, what should I do?

In your opinion, any reference to a moderate decision or question to the group will be removed. In addition, commentators should respect other Internet users as well as editorial journalists. So any message of aggression or personal attack on the member of the community will be removed. After all, if you believe your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or via email at feedback @ emailentiel.lu. Finally, if you believe that the published message is contrary to this charter, use the warning button associated with the disputed message.

“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”

Business links and promotional messages will be removed from comments. The moderate committee will not tolerate any message of conversion, regardless of a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not contact personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email, etc.).