Home Sports MLP: J.D. Martinez completed the Blue Jays in the 9th round

MLP: J.D. Martinez completed the Blue Jays in the 9th round

May 21, 2021 0 Comments
MLP: J.D. Martinez completed the Blue Jays in the 9th round

J.D. Martinez pushed the Red Sox three points in the 9th inning to give Blue Jaze an 8-7 lead over the Yankees in the U.S. East.

After seeing Alex Verduco hit a ground ball for a run, Martinez hit a two-run long ball that gave Boston the lead without looking back.

This is Martinez’s 250th career round. Bobby Dolbeck also scored a home run for the Red Sox in the second inning.

For Blue Jays, Bo Pichet finished the game with three wins and one RBI, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two wins and one RBI.

Although he did not have an easy exit, Steven Mats was able to highlight Toronto. In addition to four strikeouts, he conceded five runs and ten wins in six innings of work.

In relief, Raphael Dolis cashed in on the setback and sabotage.

Nick Pivetta battled for seven wins and four earned runs for the Jaycee hitters in five innings of work.

After winning Game 1 against the Sox, the Blue Zeus finished all three games on a bad note, with two defeats.

READ  Jayce is considering starting the season in Florida

You May Also Like

NFL Draft 2022 - General Team in Defense: A Superstar Boss Rusher | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

NFL Draft 2022 – General Team in Defense: A Superstar Boss Rusher | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Top 50] # 45: Chase Young The Predator | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[Top 50] # 45: Chase Young The Predator | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Jack Flaherty (8-0), single master

Jack Flaherty (8-0), single master

NBA - LeBron James qualifies for Los Angeles Lakers by crucifying Golden State Warriors at the end of suspense!

NBA – LeBron James qualifies for Los Angeles Lakers by crucifying Golden State Warriors at the end of suspense!

Transformers: Justin Herbert, Control Tower | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Transformers: Justin Herbert, Control Tower | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Tyler Duffy tried to reach Jermin Mercedes last night

Tyler Duffy tried to reach Jermin Mercedes last night

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *