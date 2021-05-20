Netflix will finally expand its anime list in June!

According to information received from our colleagues at JapanFM, the Netflix operating system should expand its anime list for the month of June





You are a fan of animation and want to find out more Netflix ? The good news has now arrived. In fact, The streaming site will expand its list. You do not have to wait long for new things to come in June.

Animations will always be in the air on their boat

The movies and series are all good and good. However Junior or senior, The manga is appreciated and watched as always. This is why streaming platforms need to be up-to-date and new.

Because yes, the animation already exists Their location Netflix, Amazon Prime And others. However, some still want to find out more. When we let you know, Looks like the American agent wanted to please To its customers.

I have to say that the streaming site has to find a way to compete with Jeff Bezos. FirstAmazon already offers a wide selection. This is especially true of the manga in practice or the best known Naruto, Hunter X Hunter Or Attack of the Titans.

Regarding the latter, Netflix No need to be ashamed. Because it already offers several seasons on its platform. However, The choice is limited Compared to its competitor. But as we let you know, that may change quickly.

So what a manga you can watch In an American company in June? After all, do you know who is being offered? You can find the answer a little more below in this article.

No doubt you will Find your happiness in planned animation. They will especially satisfy the young and the old. But boys and girls too. In the times we live in, it is not so much less, it is far from it.

Netflix and its new anime list

Our colleagues Japan FM, The availability of the new manga will be done little by little throughout June. Find out from June 3, you will no doubt find something that rocked your childhood.

In fact, Sailor Moon Landing Netflix. But we are not talking Stories of the “Witches” group Everyone knows. No, the American company is going to air films related to the famous Japanese anime.

Japan FM Consulting: June 3, 2021, Image «Beautiful Guardian Sailor Moon Eternity Coming to the streaming platform. In addition, a few days later, on June 11, the series «TRESE Coming to the streaming site for the first time.

More than a week after this release, Godzilla fans will be able to find out:Godzilla: Point Singular. Fourth season on June 28, 2021 “Seven Capital Sins” She will make “her arrival”. Finally, the anime Rag Ragnarok’s Record He will see what is available.

However, with regard to the latter, Netflix No date has been released yet. In all cases, Something to do with the fans Throughout June it was a joy.

