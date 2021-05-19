Gambling is a funny one, because as much as casino games are dictated by chance and luck, there are also plenty of kingcasino strategies that gamblers swear by when it comes to collecting those treasured jackpots. Indeed, we don’t think there is a single casino game out there that somebody hasn’t created a dedicated strategy for, whether it actually works, however, is a different question entirely.

Casino gambling strategies can easily be seen as a peculiar kind of magic, especially considering the inherent randomness at the heart of casino games. But here’s the thing: casino games are essentially random, but this randomness is intrinsically tied to the concept of probability. And probability is ultimately how casino strategies like card counting work – these methods simply increase the probability of winning. But does card counting apply to online casinos? Keep reading to find out.

What is card counting?

First things first, we have to find out what card counting actually is, otherwise the question of whether or not it applies to online casinos is useless. Luckily for us, the name card counting pretty much sums up exactly what it is – a casino gambling strategy that rests on mentally counting cards so that you can estimate what cards are left in the deck and bet accordingly.

You might have seen card counting in action in the popular box office smash hit motion picture The Hangover, where Zach Galifianakis’ character uses it in order to win a huge sum of money to save his friend. In the film card counting is portrayed as very much illegal, however it is worth remembering that card counting is in fact a legitimate casino strategy, it’s just that casinos aren’t too fond of it.

Some games that you can use card counting with

Right then, that’s the basics of what card counting actually is out of the way, now we’re sure you will be wondering what game you can actually use it with. Card counting can be an extremely effective strategy if you practise and use it correctly, but it unfortunately cannot be used with all casino games. Here are some games that you can use card counting with:

· Blackjack: Blackjack is the undisputed casino champion when it comes to card counting, and it is by far the most popular game for this casino technique. Employing card counting at blackjack effectively means you can estimate quite accurately what cards are left in the deck, which will in turn influence your strategy.

· Baccarat: Although card counting is nowhere near as popular whilst playing baccarat, there is still the potential for gamblers to use it.

Can you use card counting at online casinos?

Onto the golden question – can you use card counting at online casinos? Unfortunately for gamblers looking to hone in their online casino strategy, card counting isn’t actually possible at online casinos.

It’s all because of the RNGs that make online casino games possible. You see, in an online game of blackjack the deck is shuffled repeatedly by an RNG, and it renders card counting useless.