Celine Dion is still “not ready to find love”

Celine Dion, a guest on the American television show “The Today Show”, has expressed confidence in her love life and has announced that she is not ready to be in a relationship again.

“At this precise moment, love is in my life, with my children, in life. I never thought about having a relationship and falling in love again. Should I say no? I never know,” said the 53-year-old singer, who has long been with her dancer Pepe Munoz Love is reserved.

Celine Dion returned to the loss of her husband Rene Angel, how difficult it was for her and her three children, now 20-year-old Rene-Charles and 10-year-old Nelson and Eddie twins. “Renee gave me so much over the years, and still does today. I see my children. I see them, we live with him. We still live with him. He is a part of our lives every day, so I have to say I feel strong and very strong.” Said the star.

In 2019, incelineion Many thought it was his final bow in Las Vegas. But now superstar singer Resorts World is starting a new residence on a new stage in Las Vegas. MNMoralesNBC Talked to her about the big announcement. pic.twitter.com/JxzNGp0W5r – Today (OTODAYshow) May 17, 2021

So if things of the heart are not surface, Celine Dion continues her life, recently announcing that she will be coming back to Las Vegas with a new home from next November. The first will take place on the 5th and its profits will be donated for the benefit of Covid 19 victims. The ticket office will open for his fan club members on May 24 and a few days earlier.