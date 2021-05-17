You can expect this hike on any planet

Built in: American National Archives

Suppose you take a journey through our universe: Where can you go to the highest place?

The average person jumps to a height of about half a meter above the ground. Of course, you can still get something out of your technique, for example, lift your legs, pull your arms around and bend down.

From 1900 to 1912 the so-called “standing box” was even the Olympics! The American Ray Avery is said to have reached an altitude of 1,655 meters. Today’s official world record is 1.616 meters according to Guinness World Records, set by 24-year-old Canadian Ivan Ungar, who jumped with his own height (1.79 m).

In addition to the strong “Watley”, the jump height naturally depends on the gravitational pull of the planet where you are currently located. It’s small, and you can drive yourself away.

Of all the planets in our solar system, one can reach the highest altitudes on Mercury and Mars – after all, about 1.2 meters. For fun, we have integrated our Moon and the dwarf planet Pluto into our graphic: Most of the time we orbit Pluto. Fun Do, you can push more than 7 meters from the floor (but bring warm clothes, it is minus 242 degrees Celsius).

Naturally, very few have experienced this “bump”. Even the astronauts on the moon did not expect a height of three feet. The reason for this is not a space suit that weighs at least 80 to 100 kilograms. At full weightlessness you certainly don’t feel this weight, but you will be “very slow” when you jump on the moon.

Nevertheless, on Apollo 11, the second man’s lunar mission, astronaut Pete Conrad jumped on the moon because he sang on the radio: “Dum dum dum. I feel like a bucks bunny. “

The future will tell whether man will ever have a chance to trust other planets or moons. In addition to the inhumane temperatures and the long journeys to get there, there are some other “technical barriers”. For example, the planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are gaseous. Without a solid surface, it is difficult to jump around.

This thought test comes from the YouTube channel “Bright Site”. The authors have created a video that can be viewed with fantastic animations and entertaining facts.

