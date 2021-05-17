Why do you usually look at the clock at 11:11?

Why we are regular Look at the clock at 11:11? Spoiler: We don’t usually Take a look Clock 11:11. We can find out by doing a quick search on the internet Various products Those who talk about this interesting event. Based on some Arithmetic To understand this phenomenon. Considered, 1 stands for strength, energy and creativity. Of course, if you put it on four times in a row, everything is fine. These theories claim without any scientific evidence. However, if you think you are looking at the clock too much at that time, you are in front of it A case From Apophenia.

Don’t panic, it may seem like an illness or something bad, but really This is a very common occurrence, We have all experienced at some point. If you do not worry about it, there is nothing to worry about.

What is apoptosis?

Apoptosis is a phenomenon We tend to see patterns that have nothing. Basically, we focus more on certain events if we are in advance. For example, we think of a person who happens to call us on the phone and we think that both questions may be related. If the same person had called us at any other time we would have noticed in a way that we would not have done.

Apopnia makes forms appear to be non-existent

Something like this happens when a person tries to get pregnant or is afraid of getting pregnant. Both issues make us think that we have seen many pregnant women when we go out. In fact, it is nothing more than usual, but because it is an issue that worries us We are still watching.

Swiss neuropsychiatrist Peter Bruger Has published Some studies on this topic. Among them, he argues, apoptosis may be a consequence Excessive activity in the dopaminergic system, Due to abnormal dopamine secretion in those most susceptible to this phenomenon.

Logically, if it happens at the right time, like phone calls or pregnancies, it is not something to worry about. If it happens again and again and causes a stir, it will happen to the protagonist of the film No. 23, We already face a pathological one. In fact, people Schizophrenia They often experience apoptosis.

What has the hour got to do with this?

The theme of 11:11 is an event of apopnia marked by that idea fitted into the community Arithmetic. It doesn’t matter if we don’t believe these things Fake science. When we look at the clock at that time our brain can unknowingly give us a warning. Not at other times of the day, of course, we will see it too.

Apopenia arises with other hours that can mean something to us

This can happen with other hours. For example, when looking at ours Date of birth on digital clock. If we were born on August 15, 15:08, 15:08 would have caught our attention more than a minute later.

Another myth that has no similar foundation is that it says we usually wake up 3 to 4 p.m., Because when it increases occult activity, it is demonic hours. This is because Christ died at 15 p.m. But at that time you will wake up to the maximum if you are an Andalusian who has taken a nap. So, they decided to change it at dawn. If you wake up at that time, your brain may find a relationship if you have heard this theory over and over again. You will be vigilant and you will think about it. But not if you wake up at any other time of the night.

In short, no. We do not have any magnets to look at the clock at 11:11. It’s an hour like any other, and if we look at the wrist at that time it is a simple coincidence. Whatever arithmetic says.