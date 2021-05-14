Home Technology Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro – Premium headphones without wires and noise filters

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro – Premium headphones without wires and noise filters

May 14, 2021 0 Comments
Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro - Premium headphones without wires and noise filters

Shiomi announcedXiaomi Philips Pro, The company’s truly new wireless DWS headphone model, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) noise up to 40 decibels and offers 28 hours of usage time.

Unlike many Xiaomi headphones likeRedmi Airports3 Designed as a relatively inexpensive solution, the new Philips Pro headphones come as premium headphones, emphasizing their audio quality, using 11mm drivers and the Qualcomm QCC5151 chip associated with the audio brand. Snapdragon sound Of the company.

>> Join Gadget’s Telegram Channel

The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for dual smart connectivity for PC and mobile, in addition to support for Qualcomm’s OptiX Adaptive technology, enables noise filtering with 3 different levels of filtration up to 40 dB using 3 built-in microphones.

Xiaomi Flippets Pro Headphones (Xiaomi Source)

The new headphones offer 7 hours of full charge with a charging case without noise filtering and up to 28 hours or 5 and 22 hours of active noise filtering, respectively. Charging case Supports charging wireless Qi charging via USB-C connection, headphones support fast charging, which offers two hours of use on only 5 minutes of charging.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro headphones are available for sale in China for 799 yuan (about 408 NIS or about $ 124).

READ  Smart glasses treat myopia

You May Also Like

Shame on the host at the beginning of the “puzzle”: no one in the studio expected what he said in front of the camera! Photo

Global Development Team Move on Doc Coin: Target new application events

Global Development Team Move on Doc Coin: Target new application events

Destiny 2 Cross-Play, which was accidentally activated a few months before the meeting and you can access it now

Destiny 2 Cross-Play, which was accidentally activated a few months before the meeting and you can access it now

AI makes GTA V more realistic but less beautiful

AI makes GTA V more realistic but less beautiful

ICloud Drive to transfer iCloud documents and data in May 2022

ICloud Drive to transfer iCloud documents and data in May 2022

Microsoft has canceled the development of Windows 10X. Rather, it returns to tricks and harassment of users

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *