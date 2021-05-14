Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro – Premium headphones without wires and noise filters

Shiomi announcedXiaomi Philips Pro, The company’s truly new wireless DWS headphone model, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) noise up to 40 decibels and offers 28 hours of usage time.

Unlike many Xiaomi headphones likeRedmi Airports3 Designed as a relatively inexpensive solution, the new Philips Pro headphones come as premium headphones, emphasizing their audio quality, using 11mm drivers and the Qualcomm QCC5151 chip associated with the audio brand. Snapdragon sound Of the company.

The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for dual smart connectivity for PC and mobile, in addition to support for Qualcomm’s OptiX Adaptive technology, enables noise filtering with 3 different levels of filtration up to 40 dB using 3 built-in microphones.

The new headphones offer 7 hours of full charge with a charging case without noise filtering and up to 28 hours or 5 and 22 hours of active noise filtering, respectively. Charging case Supports charging wireless Qi charging via USB-C connection, headphones support fast charging, which offers two hours of use on only 5 minutes of charging.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro headphones are available for sale in China for 799 yuan (about 408 NIS or about $ 124).