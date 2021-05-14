Home World Two more Asian women were attacked in New York

Two more Asian women were attacked in New York

May 14, 2021 0 Comments
Two more Asian women were attacked in New York

United StatesNew York’s hate crime group enters investigation after two Asian girls were attacked at a train station.

On the morning of May 12, a 23-year-old nurse descended from a subway station in the vicinity of Morningsight Heights to work at St. John’s Hospital when a stranger attacked Luke on the head and waist without a mask.

The victim told police she was standing near a pole at the station when she was attacked. The stick attacker is a 1 m 62 tall man of color weighing about 70 kg.

Police said the suspect did not say anything when he attacked the victim.

Protest against hate against Asians in New York, USA in March. Andhra.

At 8:30 a.m. the same day, a 21-year-old girl was traveling on a train between Queens Avenue and 75 Avenue when a man suddenly came and slapped her in the face.

“He behaved very strangely and then approached and slapped her,” a police source said, adding that witnesses to the attack detained the suspect until police arrived.

The New York Police Anti-Racism Squad is investigating two attacks. Andres Gonzalez, 29, was arrested for racial hatred in the second attack and charged with third-degree assault. Gonzalez has been arrested 5 times, most recently on June 25, 2019 for petty theft.

These two are the latest in a series of attacks targeting people of Asian descent, mainly the elderly and women, especially in New York and across the United States in general. The Center for Hate and Terrorism Research at California State University is releasing data showing that crimes against people of Asian descent in the United States have increased by 150% over the past year.

Huen Lu (As stated therein NY Post)

READ  Trump says he will cancel the White House program for early vaccinations

You May Also Like

Until May 15, 2021, you run the risk of not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. How to avoid restricting access to the application

Until May 15, 2021, you run the risk of not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. How to avoid restricting access to the application

Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hamas is ready to stop its attacks. "In Mutual Policy" | News from around the world

Russian Foreign Ministry: Hamas is ready to stop its attacks. “In Mutual Policy” | News from around the world

The struggle for Scottish independence goes to the next round

The struggle for Scottish independence goes to the next round

These are the requirements for obtaining financial assistance for internet payment

These are the requirements for obtaining financial assistance for internet payment

The UN highlights the importance of mental health services among epidemics

The UN highlights the importance of mental health services among epidemics

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *