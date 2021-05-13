Global Development Team Move on Doc Coin: Target new application events

The move to establish a global development team came from Doc Coin, the most talked about and highly rising cryptocurrency of the past. Support for applications on the Dogecoin blockchain comes from DogeLabs.IO and AppSwarm.

Tocklaps also announced that it is looking for investment partners worldwide.

Mobile application development company Appsworm and Blockchain Research Startup Toclaps.O will help a team build applications on the DocCoin blockchain. In addition to DogeLabs.io working on creating advertising applications based on the Dogecoin protocol, AppSwarm also develops mobile-based applications for e-commerce and gaming.

Recruitment processes continue around the world

The recruitment process for the “Devops” teams to be established worldwide continues in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. A combination of the terms development (dev) and operation (ops), “devops” is a community of people united from different business lines to provide value to customers. The Dovops groups to be established are responsible for spreading DocCoin-based projects around the world.

“Our goal is to create new application areas in DocCoin”

Tom Bustamond, CEO of Tokelaps, said in a statement: “As we build our own development teams here in New York and Tulsa, we plan to bring together developers from around the world who want to work with Dogelabs. blockchain. Our goal is to create new application areas around the Dodge protocol, including decentralized financial applications. ”

No updates for two years

The last major development of the Doc Coin blockchain before February 28, 2021 was made in November 2019, where minor changes were made before the 2021 Bull Rally. No updates were made from November 2015 to February 2018.

This is beyond entertainment

DocCoin, founded by Jackson Palmer in December 2013 for purely entertainment purposes from the Litcoin fork, can be used today as a payment tool on most important projects ranging from Dallas Mavericks to SpaceX’s Doc-1 month plan, and DOGE transcends the entertainment cryptocurrency.