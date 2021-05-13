Australia begins vaccinating athletes for the Olympics

Australia began vaccinating against Covit-19, who was invited to participate in the Tokyo Olympics within two months, while the vaccination campaign has proven to be very slow in both countries.
Swimming champion Kate Campbell, who is competing in her fourth Olympics in Japan (two gold, one silver, two bronze), is one of the first to volunteer. “We’re going to find ourselves in a situation like never before in Tokyo, so this little bundle will take a huge toll on everyone” He told reporters after receiving the vaccine in Brisbane at the Queensland Sports Academy.
2,000 athletes and entourage
About 2,000 athletes and their companions are expected to take part in the Olympics and Paralympics, and officials estimate that the majority will be vaccinated. The vaccination campaign in Australia, one of the most successful countries in the world in the fight against the Covid 19 epidemic, is lagging behind the government-scheduled schedule.
While Canberra has decided to expedite the vaccination system for athletes invited to participate in the Tokyo Games starting July 23, priority treatment has attracted some criticism on social media.