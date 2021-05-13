Audrey Flurode, a “very funny” woman: Rare beliefs of her friend Jibril Glysand: Slideshow

1/16
Audrey Flurode, a “very funny” woman: Rare beliefs of her friend Jibril Clisson
2/16
Audrey Florot is “very funny”, unlike the characters she plays, according to her directorial comrade Jibril Glissand. © More – Djokovic / Bestimage
3/16
4/16
Audrey Florot and her partner Jibril Glissand at the French Tennis International Village in Roland Corros in Paris on June 4, 2016. © Dominic Djokovic / Bestimage
5/16
Audrey Florot at the 27th French Film Trophy Festival on February 11, 2020 at the Polis Franங்iாரrde in Paris © Cடிக்dic Kyrek / Bestimage
6/16
Exclusive – Audrey Floret © Rashid Bellak / Bestimage at the 20th Anniversary of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris on December 7, 2019
7/16
Audrey Florot on the premiere of the DF1 TV series “Le Bazaar de la Charidae” on September 30, 2019 at the Grand Rex in Paris. © Kodik Kyrek / Bestimage
8/16
Audrey Florot at a preview screening of the TF1 series “Le Bazaar de la Charida” during the 21st edition of the La Rochelle TV Fiction Festival. September 12, 2019 © Patrick Bernard / Bestimage
9/16
Audrey Florot and her partner Jibril Glissand at the stand of the Roland Carros France International Tournament in Paris on June 4, 2016. © Morey – Jacques / Bestimage
10/16
Audrey Florot Widok presents the award to the cast of the Sous La Pew series during the Series Mania Festival in Lilly on March 28, 2019 © Stephen Vonsteinkiste / Bestimage
11/16
Audrey Florot at the 44th Caesar Ceremony at the Flail Hall in Paris. February 22, 2019 © Borde-Jacques / Bestimage
12/16
Audrey Florot © Rashid Bellock / Bestimage at the 5th edition of the La Bowl Film Festival in France on November 7, 2018
13/16
Audrey Flurode – Visit the “Lanvin” Fashion Show, Fall-Winter Readymade Collection in Paris. February 28, 2018 © CVS-Champion / Bestimage
14/16
Audrey Florot during the recording of the show “Vivement Demanch” on September 9, 2019 at Gabriel Studios in Paris.
15/16
Audrey Floret Widok presents the cast of the series “Sous La Pew” during the Series Mania Festival in Lilly on March 28, 2019. © Stephen Vansteinkiste / Bestimage
16/16
Audrey Florot on the opening night of the 10th edition of the Festival Series Mania in Lily. March 22, 2019 © by Christophe Abert Bestimage