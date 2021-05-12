These are the requirements for obtaining financial assistance for internet payment

From tomorrow, May 12, citizens can start applying . 50.00 Federal Assistance For him Internet payment, As a part of Emergency Broadband Benefit Plan Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

It offers up $ 100 at a one time discount Buy electronics such as tablets, laptops or desktops.

However, to apply for the benefit, you must meet the following requirements:

Persons with a significant reduction in income as of February 29, 2020 as a result of job loss and gross annual income for 2020 , Under 000 99,000 (single) or $ 198,000 (married).

Participants in the Nutrition Assistance Program ( Pan ); Medical Assistance Program (" Medical assistance "); Federal Housing Assistance Program ( Section 8 ); Senior Pension Benefit Or your survivor; Or basically qualified individuals Entry criteria Established by current federal poverty guidelines.

Participants Free school lunch program Reduced prices and / or school breakfast plan.

Reduced prices and / or school breakfast plan. University Recipients of the Bell Grant.

The head of the Telecommunications Bureau explained that the benefit or discount for internet payments will be provided by participating service providers in Puerto Rico. He said there are currently about 30 qualified companies offering discounts on the island.

Those who do not currently have Internet service can request directly from an authorized provider or by visiting: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

