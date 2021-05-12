NASA’s Wager 1 finds galaxy hum outside the solar system

The famous quote “In space, no one hears your screams” is known to almost everyone, although some do not know it Ridley Scott1979 science fiction and horror classic “Alien”. This famous proverb is now embroiled in controversy as NASA scientists discovered the galaxy.

Instruments on NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft nine years ago It emerged from the outside of our solar system, They discovered a faint, boring echo caused by the continuous vibration of small amounts of gases in the galaxy’s half-zero.

This mainly refers to the background noise found in wide expanses between star systems. Wiser 1 passed through a galaxy in a three-year short-wavelength series known as continuous plasma waves.

Stella said, “The continuous waves of plasma we now know are, in fact, too weak for the human ear to hear. The primary author of a study published this week.

Launched in September 1977, the Wiser 1 spacecraft is currently about 22.7 billion kilometers (14.1 billion miles) from Earth, 152 times the distance between our planet and the Sun, still receiving and transmitting data.

Giant planets visited Jupiter and Saturn decades ago, and Wiser 1 now provides insights into galaxy space.

The vast areas between galaxies in the galaxy are not entirely zero. A soup of low-density substance and radiation, which is often a gas, called a stellar medium. About 15% of the mass found in our Milky Way galaxy is made up of energetic particles such as gas, dust and cosmic rays.

Most of the galaxy medium is in the ionized or electrically charged state called plasma.

“The galaxy’s plasma expands beyond what is used on Earth,” Ocker said. .

Wiser 1 was the first to detect gas disturbances in galaxy space due to periodic expansion from our Sun. Instead, new research has revealed constant vibrations related to solar activity, which may be a constant feature in galaxy space. The frequency of this resonator is about 3 kHz (kHz).

James Cortes, a professor of astronomy at Cornell University and co-author of the study, said, “Plasma vibrations change when they are converted into sound signals. It’s a little different.”

After 44 years of voyage, Voyager 1 is owned by him. Man-made distant thing in space.

“The Vizar 1 will continue to operate, but its power will last this decade after 50 years of service,” Cortes said. “Conceptual designs are being prepared for future investigations aimed at transcending the Voyager spacecraft. Here is a message I find attractive: ” Our access to galaxy is expanding. “