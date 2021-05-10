The shocking documentary “Capital Capture: Trump’s Fall” to be seen in Michanel on June 3

The documentary, “Capital Capture: The Fall of Trump”, proposes to put forward a storm by Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, the most sacred symbol of American democracy.

After a fiery speech, he repeatedly refused to acknowledge his defeat, forcing his supporters to act to “reclaim their country,” presenting himself before the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as lawmakers prepared to certify the results of the presidential election.

In this documentary, witnesses at the scene give a vivid description of this violent and destructive riot that killed 5 people, including a police officer. “It was really hard to feel what was happening, I could not believe my eyes. I kept saying to myself: ‘Is what I see really happening?’ ”Says a photographer on the site.

Many elected officials trapped in the Capitol also testify that they were forced to flee when insurgents tried to force the doors of the House of Representatives. There are only a few security guards to keep them out.

“None of us signed up for the uprising,” said a member of Donald Trump’s administration who witnessed the horrific scene. “I think it will tarnish his reputation forever. For all those who have worked with him, body and soul, like me, for his part, by his command, it is very disappointing to me,” he continues.

Capital’s capture: The fall of Trump Watch on PLANÈTE + CRIME INVESTIGATION on Thursday, June 3 at 9pm, available immediately on myCANAL.