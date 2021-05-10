Home World “Jerusalem is rising” … The Arab people are in solidarity with Palestine with “hashtags” and “tears” (statement).

May 10, 2021 0 Comments
“Jerusalem is rising,” “Al-Aqsa is rising,” “Palestine is rising,” “Al-Aqsa Mosque,” ​​“Occupying forces,” Al-Aqsa is in danger, After attacking the mosque and attacking the worshipers, they are expressing their solidarity with Palestine in the present era.

These hashtags top the list of most popular on Twitter in many Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco and other countries.

How did the Arabs show their solidarity with Palestine?

In one of the accounts participating in the hashtag, the settler who attacked a Palestinian citizen with his car condemned the position of the Israeli police: “An Israeli settler attacks a Palestinian with his car. The police are protecting him! What a joke, “he said,” these people are rubbish. “

“These are all holy times of the year for Muslims.” Therefore, another account condemned the choice of this time to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which coincides with Ramadan: “It looks like al-Aqsa Mosque now. Dropping tear gas and sound bombs at dangerous rates.”

An account with Talia’s name said: “The Israeli army launched a major offensive against the al-Aqsa Mosque last night, injuring militants following a call to attack the al-Aqsa mosque last night.” “

One participant added: “Zionist crime, injustice, persecution and the killing of Palestinians and disrespect for their rituals are atrocious because Israel is the source of terrorism.”

One so-called al-Majini expressed his pride in the position of the Palestinians: “Three hours and a pause not only prevents awareness, but also to oppose it. Three hours of occupation and vain attempts to bring an immigrant into the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque blessed, he could not, he was looking forward to today as an event of open Jewish rites at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Commenting on this: “What happened today is an epic written by Almoravitz. “

“Peace prevails in a land created for peace, but has never seen peace prevail”, so one of the hashtags expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

An account with Sarah’s name shared a picture of a Palestinian woman appearing on the floor, and an Israeli police officer pressed her to her knees and hung up: “You can’t breathe!”

Palestine witnessed violent attacks by Israeli occupation forces throughout the month of Ramadan, and the squares of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem saw violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, and Palestinians retaliated with Israeli attacks after the mosque was attacked.

In this context, the UN Security Council, in a special session, will discuss the growing tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem today and Monday.


