(Guatemala) Dozens of people protested in Guatemala on Saturday, demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Chiamate, who has been blamed for a shortage of vaccines.

“We are proving that we (Geometry]are resigning and that he is telling us where the money for vaccines is,” Carla Perez, a 48-year-old protester, told AFP.

“Vaccines are not in the pockets,” the government seat announced, a banner erected by protesters in front of the National Palace.

Guatemala, home to 16 million people, has received about 658,200 doses of the vaccine since February.

As for the protesters, these figures point to fuel suspicions of mismanagement and corruption above all else.

“The government has shown a very low level of transparency in the use of money.

PHOTO LUIS ECHEVERRIA, REUTERS Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamatte

Geomati, a 65-year-old doctor, said the shortage of vaccines was due to high demand around the world and criticized Kovacs for delaying deliveries.

Since March, 233,696 COVID-19 pollutants have been reported in 7,695 deaths in this Central American country.