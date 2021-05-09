Hours left! Chinese rocket crashes into Indian Ocean? Watch the live video | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

U.S. The Army’s 18th Space Control Force predicts that the main stage of the Chinese rocket, Long March 5B, will land in the Indian Ocean, preparing to launch out of control into Earth’s atmosphere. The space orbit controlled by them released information of the fall area through the Twitter handle.

According to a report released at 7.58pm last night, the area between latitude is 3.9 degrees and longitude is 79.4 degrees. It is located 1327 km south of the Indian Ocean. It is located in the southeast of the Maldives and northwest of Diego Garcia. The exact location can only be determined after re-entering the atmosphere.

Companies such as Space Track and Space System predict a re-entry on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But there are still differing figures as to where the rocket will land, but it is known that it will not affect the United States. There are live videos on many YouTube channels and Facebook pages to track and explain Chinese rocket landings.

English Summary: Chinese rocket debris set to re-enter in the coming hours: Monitoring Centers