Home Technology Hours left! Chinese rocket crashes into Indian Ocean? Watch the live video | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Hours left! Chinese rocket crashes into Indian Ocean? Watch the live video | China | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

May 09, 2021 0 Comments
china-rocket-live

U.S. The Army’s 18th Space Control Force predicts that the main stage of the Chinese rocket, Long March 5B, will land in the Indian Ocean, preparing to launch out of control into Earth’s atmosphere. The space orbit controlled by them released information of the fall area through the Twitter handle.

According to a report released at 7.58pm last night, the area between latitude is 3.9 degrees and longitude is 79.4 degrees. It is located 1327 km south of the Indian Ocean. It is located in the southeast of the Maldives and northwest of Diego Garcia. The exact location can only be determined after re-entering the atmosphere.

Companies such as Space Track and Space System predict a re-entry on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29HGFep3Zek

But there are still differing figures as to where the rocket will land, but it is known that it will not affect the United States. There are live videos on many YouTube channels and Facebook pages to track and explain Chinese rocket landings.

English Summary: Chinese rocket debris set to re-enter in the coming hours: Monitoring Centers

$('.fb').unbind().click(function (e) { var FBTitle = $(this).children().data("imgtitle"); var FBDesc = $(this).children().data("imgdesc"); var FBlink = window.location.href.split('.html')[0]+'.html'+window.location.hash;

var props = { method: 'share_open_graph', action_type: 'og.shares', action_properties: JSON.stringify({ object: { 'og:url': FBlink, 'og:title': FBTitle, 'og:description': FBDesc, 'og:image': protocol + "//" + hostname + imgSRC } }) }

function fbcallback(response) { if (responsepost_id) self.close(); } FB.ui(props, fbcallback); return false; e.stopPropagation(); });

$('.close').unbind().click(function () { $('.share').fadeOut('fast'); click_txt = 0; });

},

getLocation: function (href) { var location = document.createElement("a"); location.href = href; if (location.host == "") { location.href = location.href; } return location; },

fbPluginCall: function () { try { (function (d, s, id) { // Disabling this external JS in edit/author mode if (typeof CQ != "undefined") { if (CQ.WCM) { if (CQ.WCM.isEditMode(true)) { return; } } }

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=" + fbAppId; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

FB.init({ appId: fbAppId, version: 'v2.9', status: true, cookie: true }); } catch (err) {} }

}

READ  Four Reasons Why We Don't See Third-Party Apple Watch Faces (What Apple Does Instead)

You May Also Like

How to get Windows 10 to open all web links in your default browser except Microsoft Edge!

How to get Windows 10 to open all web links in your default browser except Microsoft Edge!

IOS users do not agree to monitor their activity. Facebook & Company has a big problem: Gadget.ro - Hi-tech lifestyle

IOS users do not agree to monitor their activity. Facebook & Company has a big problem: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

One of the Facebook pages of the code-native-linguistics company was stolen

One of the Facebook pages of the code-native-linguistics company was stolen

5 tests that modern wireless headphones must withstand

5 tests that modern wireless headphones must withstand

Riga TechGirls piedāvā bezmaksas dizaina programmēšanas darbnīcas skolniecēm

Riga Textures School offers free design programming workshops for students – educators, webinars

Apple App Tracking Transparency: 12% of users allow tracking

Apple App Tracking Transparency: 12% of users allow tracking

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *