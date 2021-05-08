What does China say?

Expectations for Chinese Rocket to Enter Earth 0:41

(CNN) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenpin said at a conference on Friday that there was a possibility of damage. The return of your rocket It is “very low.”

“As far as I know, this type of rocket adopts a special technical design, most of the components are destroyed in the re-entry process, and the probability of damage to aircraft operations and ground is very low.”

“The relevant competent authorities will notify the public in a timely manner.”

The Pentagon says it is monitoring a large Chinese rocket that is out of control and is ready to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. This weekend, Raises concerns about where your waste could be affected.

The Chinese Long March 5B rocket is expected to enter Earth’s atmosphere “on May 8”, according to Defense Department spokesman Mike Howard, who said the U.S. space command is monitoring the rocket’s trajectory.

The Chinese used the rocket to launch part of their space station last week.