Liz Cheney of the Republican Party was expelled from her own party

Like all political organizations, the party has been shaped by different presidential positions over the years. Its center of gravity has also changed.

The days of little Wisconsin wood school are over. Today, the preferred location of influential Republican members is more than 2,300 kilometers south, in the most luxurious building: Mar-e-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

This week, Senator Ted Cruz, Mr. The former opponent, among the first to be attacked by Trump, showed up. Over the past few months, several elected officials have been following each other.

Among them, Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives.

If he had initially criticized Donald Trump for his speech before the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the California delegation no longer seems to have it against him.

Elected officials, unlike Kevin McCarthy, are still critical of the 45th president because of the January 6 events or allegations of election fraud that have been dismissed by the courts, which are rare and should be expected to lead to a number of hostilities.

Liz Cheney at the crossroads of Trump and his allies

This weekend, Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican elected official to have twice voted in favor of Donald Trump’s accusation, learned the hard way. The former presidential candidate was shouted at by supporters while speaking at the Utah Republican Party. He did not escape a movement of despair.

But these days it seems that the elected official is being targeted more and more by criticism and attacks from his own camp, party number 3 in the council, Liz Cheney.

A radical conservative, Liz Cheney, received nearly 93% of the vote in favor of Donald Trump during his tenure, according to the site’s census. Five Dirtydit. Score higher than Jim Jordan, one of the former president’s staunch defenders in Congress.

But the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has refused to acknowledge the former president on one point: the results of the November 2020 election.

This is poisoning our democratic system , He wrote on Twitter in response to Donald Trump’s statement describing the presidential election The big lie .

It didn’t take long for Liz Cheney, who has already been criticized by Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters for voting in January in support of his indictment in the wake of the indictment.

Liz Cheney with Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Leader in the House of Representatives. Photo: Getty Images / Samuel Coram

Representative from Wyoming There are real problems , President Kevin McCarthy avoids interfering with Fox News, media reports Axios, He says, the Republican leader said he had lost faith in Liz Cheney.

In February, the elected official escaped by a significant margin in the first secret ballot. But this time, the scene may have been different.

Within the indictment, efforts are being made to replace Elise Stephanic, a New York-based upstate who strongly supported Donald Trump during the indictment, with Cheney.

This campaign was led by Mr. With Trump’s support and the party’s No. 2 Steve Scholes in the House, he justified his decision by the need for the party to stand up. Devotion In the next elections.

Liz Cheney, who has no real plans to join the teams, wrote in an open letter Washington Post Republicans need to determine who they are Will select the truth and credibility of the Constitution .

Will Republican No. 3 be removed? The suspense will be short-lived because members of the Caucasus will be able to vote on his fate early next week.

But the page does not turn immediately.

What’s the news for 2022?

Although he will lose his position in senior Republican circles, Liz Cheney will remain Wyoming’s representative in the U.S. West, which could also exclude him in the November 2022 midterm elections.

In this large plain state, winning the election as a Republican is not a challenge. But first you have to get the nomination. Some pro-Donald Trump candidates have already said they oppose Liz Cheney. Relatives of the former president, including his son, have already traveled to the state capital, Cheyenne, to criticize the elected official.

This situation could happen again and again in different parts of the country, in states and districts represented by elected officials who voted in favor of the presidency of a president who is very popular with the Republican base.

Do these internal conflicts interfere with the party’s opposition work in Congress? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks so.

My focus is 100% committed to stopping management [Biden] , He answered a question about Liz Cheney’s political future.

Mitch McConnell, who won the election under President Barack Obama, knows that by-elections are generally pro-opposition. Having not seen an administration proposing an interventionist government like the United States for decades, Republicans could mobilize their base around issues related to the economy, deficits and state size.

But with the approach of the referendum, can elected officials focus on this message, while at the same time dealing with debates about the allegiance of a former president, in his press releases, seem to be primarily concerned with the results? From the last election?

It is necessary to wait until 2022 to decide the consequences for the Republican Party of the decisions made between Washington and Mar-e-Lago, because this creation will later want to make profits, but in many states to defend its achievements, Wisconsin.