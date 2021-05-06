Home Entertainment La Casa de Papal Season 5: Alvaro Morde moves far into his last day of filming (video)

May 06, 2021 0 Comments
That was a decision. While fans are eager to experience the 5th and final experience of “Casa de Papal”, Alvaro Morde – who plays the professor – shared a short video on his Instagram account for his last day of filming.

An emotional moment for the actor who captures himself as he leaves the film set and smiles as he moves in front of the lens as the car pulls away.

“I finally leave the studio The Money Heist. No need for speech. I am so thankful for everything. To the fans, first and foremost, of course to all the teams and to you, dear Professor. I will miss such a good time with you. Thank you ”, we can read.

Season 5 is scheduled to air on Netflix in the coming months The Money Heist It marks the end of the Spanish series, which has become a global event with millions of fans around the world since its launch in 2017. This would have allowed Alvaro Morde to become a lead actor, soon after airing on Canal in France + as the cast of the much-anticipated American series La Rue de Temps on Amazon Prime Video.

