Chinese government support rate rises to 98%! Facts found in large-scale survey of Canadian universities | Blog post

“Did the new crown shake the government’s confidence in the Chinese people?” The Washington Post published a poll on May 5.

A Canadian scholar, after questioning nearly 20,000 Chinese, came up with a definitive answer.

Gary Wu, a sociologist at York University in Canada, found in an article in the Washington Post on May 5 that a series of investigations into the Chinese government’s response to the epidemic had promoted its “legitimacy.” 98% of Chinese respondents trust the Chinese government.

Since the resumption of Wuhan in April last year, Wu Jim’s group has held a referendum on the Chinese people. First, the 2018 World Values ​​Survey showed that 95% of the Chinese population said they trusted the federal government the most; But 69% have the same confidence in local governments.

This time, Professor Wu’s group divided China’s “government” into federal, provincial, municipal, and district governments. According to survey data, 98% of respondents trust the federal government; Public confidence in local government has also increased compared to 2018—91%, saying they “trust” or “fully trust” local city-level government. The confidence level of the district government is 93%, the city government is 94% and the provincial government is 95%. All are more than 90%, which is much higher than the 69% calculated in 2018. The survey results show that the Chinese people have high confidence in governments at all levels. READ Unusual: The flying boat on the English Channel is plotting Internet users The poll asked respondents whether confidence in the government had changed since the eruption. Nearly half (49%) of interviewers said they trusted the federal government more after the outbreak; 48% said their belief levels remained unchanged before and after the outbreak; Only 3% said their confidence levels had dropped. According to local governments, 63% said their confidence level has not changed and 30% said their confidence level has increased. What does it mean that people trust the government so much? Wu Jiming said that faith is divided into “widespread belief” and “specific belief”. Scattered beliefs are driven by a kind of profound psychological orientation and values ​​to the morality of the political system. Particular trust is based on how citizens evaluate the particular performance of government.