This is the night sky of Mars

Mars Rover “Stability” for the first time Filmed the night sky on Mars Using a camera that is part of the MEDA weather system. NASA announced this on Twitter.

Image Credit: NASA / JBL-Caltech / CAP pic.twitter.com/mUczTgQs6F

Photos show stars and moon on Mars – Bobos. Equipped with the diligence meta (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer) system. It has several sensors and a control unit that weighs 5.5 kilograms.

It was previously reported that the ingenious helicopter designed to fly in the conditions of Mars could not take off for unknown reasons.

On April 19 he made his first test flight to the planet. He also sent a picture of his shadow to Mars.

The helicopter landed on Mars in February and is part of the Mars rover “Persistence”, which monitors the helicopter’s test and transmits images and other data obtained during test flights to Earth.