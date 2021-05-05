The first Australian “highways” revealed by a supercomputer

Numerical simulations made it possible to establish routes that led to the first humans who came to Australia to extend to the mainland.

Getting around a large area like Australia is not easy. Especially for the first humans to set foot on it 65,000 years ago, and for those who discovered a landscape they had never seen before. Especially since at that time the island could connect New Guinea and Tasmania as a livestock, creating a vast expanse called the whole “Sahul”.

To understand how the population of the Sahu moved into these lands, researchers used a supercomputer that could simulate 125 billion possible paths, reports Science. These former settlers were able to rebuild the “highways” that were often used when they stretched across the continent. Their works have been published in the magazine Natural human behavior April 29.

“This project sheds new light on the role of natural symbols and water supply in human migration.

[…]