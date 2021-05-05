LeBron ignites 50 million in front of a very rare object!

LeBron James is one of the highest paid athletes in the world, And he can count on many advertising partnerships to fill his bank account. So inevitably, he can have completely unequal dreams ாரம் The evidence with this material attracts his attention for $ 50 million.

LeBron James Not only is he a great athlete and an entrepreneur, he also likes good things. So it’s no surprise to see him spending the evening Taste good wine bottles imported directly from France ! But he’s not the only thing he enjoys off the field.

Apparently, King is an art lover! When we see Wonderful homes around Los Angeles, It is good to have ideas to decorate them. Recently, he fell in love with a painting by Jean-Michel Pasquade, which is currently selling for $ 50 million! If he wants to buy it ” Against Doctors“, He had to put his hand in his pocket …

Incredible !!!! This piece is https://t.co/I8qlFJA1YJ – LeBron James (ing King James) May 4, 2021

The art universe of Jean-Michel Pasquette is very difficult for the uninitiated to understand The Nets decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to him in one of their jerseys This season. A great way to democratize the works of one of the most influential painters of his generation.

On the other hand, it is not really surprising that LeBron James is interested in this artist. Pasquet is one of the most highly regarded rare African-American painters exported to all four corners of the world. With this news, King puts on his hat as the leader of the black community across the Atlantic and shows the young people who follow him that they too can dream the whole world with their brushes.

LeBron James loves Jean-Michel Pasquette and his art, not really Surprise. King would not put 50 million on the table to buy this amazing painting…