Home Entertainment “Reims is the best organization” for the director of the detective film festival

“Reims is the best organization” for the director of the detective film festival

May 04, 2021 0 Comments
"Reims is the best organization" for the director of the detective film festival


Bruno Barde is the Managing Director of General System Cinema. He has presided over the Detective Film Festival, but has also been to other popular festivals, such as the American Film Festival (in Deauville) or the Fantastic Film Festival (Gerard Marr). For this experienced man, experienced in important events, Rhymes is the best organization to host a detective film festival. First, based on its geographical location, it is “45 minutes by train and easily accessible from Charles-de-Cole Airport”. But “its popularity and its importance in French culture. Reims is a city of crowned cities, a city of elegance. It has a history with thrillers, ”says Bruno Barde. The latter also sees it as a daily convenience, necessary for a festival to function. “The large complex with 11 rooms (operaes) is located in the hyper center, easily accessible by hotel in minutes. It’s the capital. In comparison, they were interesting. “Cake icing,” This is the home of champagne and I love champagne “, Bruno Barde laughs.

READ  Spider-Man Homecoming on Netflix: Which actress is hidden behind a computer voice? - cinema News

You May Also Like

Audrey Flurode, a great first with her friend Jibril Clisand: "It was so good": slideshow

Audrey Flurode, a great first with her friend Jibril Clisand: “It was so good”: slideshow

Global Eagle choisit les performances d'Eutelsat pour accroître ses capacités de mobilité en Amérique du Nord

Global Eagle selects Utelsat performance to enhance mobility capabilities in North America

Long but sure road for distortion

Long but sure road for distortion

Fast & Furious: Michael Cain in the 10th movie cast? - cinema News

Fast & Furious: Michael Cain in the 10th movie cast? – cinema News

American pay was preceded by television streaming

American pay was preceded by television streaming

Reconstruction: The reopening schedule trailer has been tweeted by Emmanuel Macron

Reconstruction: The reopening schedule trailer has been tweeted by Emmanuel Macron

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *