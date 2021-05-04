Home Science Nikola Tesla reappears in Gospik: The monument to the great scientist opens a few kilometers from his hometown of Smiljan

May 04, 2021 0 Comments
The money for Nikola Tesla, who was cut in 1992, is back in Cosby in the square named after the best scientist.

Photo: Printscreen YouTube

Sculptor Frank Grinick worked again, and it is never known who carved the Gosby monument, probably due to Nicola Tesla’s Serbian appearance.

As the monument was cut down, it was severely damaged, and there was no plaster model, a seal from Belgrade was used, and now residents of Kozbik can see the monument again at a height of 3.1 meters and a height of four meters.

It is located a few kilometers from Tesla’s birthplace, Smiljan, where a large number of people visit the memorial every year.

Photo: Printscreen YouTube

There was a political firestorm at the opening of the monument because the invitation of Tarco Milinovic, the mayor of Kozbik, was not available, which was directly opposed by Culture Minister Nina Obulgen Korinek. Milinovic, who is running in the local elections with his party, has been a member of the HDZ for a long time, so the denial of invitations is part of the election campaign in Croatia.

– The genius returns home, to his homeland. We see the success of culture because we will always resist any destruction and want to return to life. Tesla’s legacy is indebted to it – said the Minister.

