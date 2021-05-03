Fast & Furious: Michael Cain in the 10th movie cast? – cinema News

Two months before the release of Fast and Furious 9 in our dark rooms, Vin Diesel revealed that this opus will have a special connection with the first film. The actor also announced that he would like Michael Cain to play the father of the Shaw family.

Universal Pictures

In an interview It , Vin Diesel says Fast and Furious 9 will have a special connection with the first film in history released 20 years ago. When Dome wins the first race against Brian (Paul Walker) on the streets of Lost Angels, the ninth opus will resume a scene from Fast and Furious.

The actor and producer say: “The exciting thing about the F9 is that we are revisiting this moment, but from a different perspective.“

This scene should be included in a flashback in which Dom Brother Jacob, played by John John, appears in the crowd. One way to add a newcomer to the universe of entitlement and the latter shows that he has always followed his brother.

Vin Diesel explains: “The film is excited around the world for its release, but it’s even more special for those who follow the rights. Because if you remember the first part, now you are going to remember some moments. This is so awesome. You never thought you’d see family members – it would blow your mind. We wanted to know: Where was Tom before he became Tom? What are his implications? It will be the richest in history and the most fun to watch. “

Universal Pictures Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Fast and the Furious (2001)

Michael Cain in acting in the next parts? The American media also asked the comedian what character he would like to add to build on the owner’s legends. The latter announced that he wanted to appear as the father of Descartes (Jason Statham) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), and that Michael Caine wanted to play him. “If I happen to think about where we are going for the next chapter, I think it can deepen the family ties of the Shah familyHelen Mirran And her husband. I would choose Michael Cain to create it. “

Some time ago, the writers announced that they wanted to add Papa Shaw to the saga, an announcement confirmed by the words of Jason Statham.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9 is coming out in our theaters on July 14th.