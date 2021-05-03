Home Top News Australia does not want to withdraw from coal

Australia does not want to withdraw from coal

May 03, 2021 0 Comments
Australia does not want to withdraw from coal

Published

Video Length: 4 min.

Article written by

C. Kuttin, J .; Abapsa, e. Cornfield, G. வத் த்ரி – France3

France televisions

Australia has decided to stick to coal in Queensland. A gigantic mining project is controversial, but it will create thousands of jobs, according to the prime minister.

In the wild state of Queensland, it is one of the most important water supplies in the country. As such, it has never been polluted, which supports thousands of farmers. 60% of Queensland’s irrigation and 22% of Australia’s, it is the most reliable source of groundwater. But farmers have to share it with a gigantic coal mine. To operate, it will pump directly into underground reserves. They say mine will destroy everything.

The Titanic project was launched by an Indian company called Adani. About 10 to 25 million tons of coal are discharged from these sites each year. Australia is divided among environmentalists who strongly oppose the mining company, on the other hand, the Prime Minister who supports one of the country’s most lucrative industries. In the small town of Clermont, mines provide a livelihood for 3,000 people, and support total. In Clermont, everything is funded by the mines, infrastructure has been developed, tell residents. Their biggest resource, however, is debatable. Enemies did not despair of stopping the base.

READ  Who are the presenters running their 40th London Marathon on Sunday?

You May Also Like

Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

Australia mourns 32-year-old ski champion Alex Bullin

The woman was killed and half eaten by a brown bear in Colorado

The woman was killed and half eaten by a brown bear in Colorado

Deconfinement in London in Vanessa’s view, a foreigner for a few months from Eure-et-Lower

Australia: Gritterpedia, an application that tells you whether a spider or a snake is dangerous

Australia: Gritterpedia, an application that tells you whether a spider or a snake is dangerous

Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Australia: Return from India is banned and those who try now face imprisonment

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Deserted, the city of London will begin a major transformation

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *