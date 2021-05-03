Home Entertainment American pay was preceded by television streaming

American pay was preceded by television streaming

May 03, 2021 0 Comments
American pay was preceded by television streaming

Pay-TV revenue is steadily declining

By 2024, Americans will spend more on streaming than on paid TV. In 2020 alone, consumer spending on traditional pay-TV services fell 8% to $ 90.7 billion, the result of a “trunk-cutting” event. By 2023, the cost of housing for pay-TV channels will reach $ 74.5 billion, their lowest ever.

Streaming on the way to 100 billion revenue

At the same time, streaming continues its incredible expansion: the cost of streaming services (subscription television broadcasting on VOD, SVOD and the Internet) has increased by 34% to reach $ 39.5 billion by 2020 and $ 76 billion by 2024. TV for the first time.

According to Strategy Analytics, Bay TV will account for only 40% of video TV and TV service spending in 2026, up from 81% a decade ago. However, the U.S. Subscription TV forecast report indicates that TV receives more monthly revenue from its declining customer base than any other SVOD service. However, when a large number of households cut the pay-TV stem of new SVOD services, the revenue will inevitably leave traditional pay-TV.

Michael Goodman, director of television and media at Strategic Analytics, explains “The fact that viewers are willing to divert an increasing portion of their pay-TV entertainment portfolio to new web-based services proves that streaming services are the future rather than the payoff of traditional TV players. This is a long-term change, but we know for more than 40 years that games are being created for pay TV.


READ  "I'm Not Here anymore" closes film season in Madrid - Los Noticias de Chiva - Entelinias

You May Also Like

Reconstruction: The reopening schedule trailer has been tweeted by Emmanuel Macron

Reconstruction: The reopening schedule trailer has been tweeted by Emmanuel Macron

Harrison Ford in the movie "The Mosquito Beach" or Justin Theroux in the series?

Harrison Ford in the movie “The Mosquito Beach” or Justin Theroux in the series?

The famous souvenir sold for almost half a million dollars at auction

The famous souvenir sold for almost half a million dollars at auction

Le cinéaste américain en 2016.

George A. Romero’s Final Zombie Movie Project

myCANAL

Make room, two titans are coming into your living room!

Melanie Laurent mother explains the choice of first names for her two children: Slideshow

Melanie Laurent mother explains the choice of first names for her two children: Slideshow

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *