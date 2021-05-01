George A. Romero’s Final Zombie Movie Project

The director’s widow is Susan Romero The night of the dead dead Died in 2017, giving permission to three screenwriters to continue writing Twilight of the dead.

He certainly can’t be behind the camera, George A. Romero died of cancer in 2017. But his widow Suzanne promises it will be a film in the mind of an American director The night of the dead dead, Report The Hollywood Reporter . Called the project Twilight of the dead (“Twilight of the living dead” in French).

The filmmaker went so far as to write the beginning of the screenplay, after writing the treatment in its entirety (longer than the summary, this document usually creates a general plot of a few dozen pages). He was supported by Paulo Gelati. The film was a farewell to the 1968 Zombie Flick genre created by Romero The night of the dead dead, Then explored Zombie Or inside Day of the Dead.

“I gave all my blessings to Paulo Gelati, Susan Romero explained, As long as I am at every step to make sure the work is true to George’s vision. ” Gelati was later replaced by Joe Netter and Robert L. Lucas brought in two writers. Together, they will continue the adventures of Big Daddy Land of the Dead , The fate of the film, which was released in 2005, was in suspense.

Susan Romero L’Assure, “George would be very happy to know that his work continues”. The master and inventor of the zombie movie died in 2017 at the age of 77. With Dead dead night, Added to the National Film Register of the United States in 1999, “I started something I could never escape. I never wanted to escape! ”, Relied on Romero’s product specifications Land of the Dead. So, who will follow him even after he dies …