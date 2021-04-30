Home Top News Tokyo Olympics – Despite Criticisms Australia Takes Preference for Vaccines for Its Athletes

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday welcomed Canberra’s decision to expedite vaccination procedures for athletes invited to participate in the Tokyo Games, a priority treatment that has attracted some criticism on social media. The Australian government announced on Tuesday evening that 2,000 athletes and their companions would be vaccinated before the Olympics (July 23 – August 8). “We want our athletes to travel to Tokyo, compete and return safelyHealth Minister Greg Hunt said.

COA boss Matt Carroll on Wednesday a “Great relief“For people like him who travel to Japan.”This is great news for athletes, great news for managersAustralia, which has been effective in the fight against the epidemic since its borders were closed, on the other hand has been slow in its vaccination campaign. Of the 25 million people, less than two million received their first size.

On social networks, internet users have criticized that we give top priority to athletes, with some reminding teachers and health workers that they have not yet received their second dose. The government has set a target of completing the vaccination in September or October. But he is unlikely to win. Some vulnerable people, especially in hospitals, are not yet fully immunized.

Australia is not the first country to take on the responsibility of prioritizing its athletes. Belgium gave the green light to the administration last week in the days leading up to the anti-Govt vaccination for 225 Belgian athletes who want to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics. In France, the French delegation began to be vaccinated to fly to the Olympics, and the authorities were very prudent about this campaign, which was strongly recommended by the International Olympic Committee.

