Start Austin Martin’s professional AA career

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
Last year, Blue Jays got his hands on Austin Martin in the entry draft. The Vanderbilt player then made his way to the club’s alternative site, where he stood alone.

From that time on he also played in pre-season games, but has not yet played the real game among the pros.

The juvenile season will start in a few days and it is interesting to see at what level he will start. It looks like he will finally be in New Hampshire’s AA, and the # 2 chance for Jayce will start his career with the pros.

This is what Shi Davidi said on Twitter.

Jayce is not afraid to believe their most recent first-round picks. Keep in mind that pitcher Alec Manova will start his 17th pro innings behind the tie at AAA. Same story for receiver relay Adams.

So they will have Vander Franco on hand and they will start the season in AAA for the race.

Fisher Gates, AA, New Hampshire will have a club. After all, they will be three of Jayas ’top five chances. The other two (Nate Pearson and Alejandro Kirk) are in the majors.

We talk about Pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, Jordan Croshans and Austin Martin.

I don’t know about you, but the line of cats reminds me of 2018. At the time, there were huge hopes for the club… and I’m talking about Cavan Piccio on the second goal, at the crossroads of Bo Picchete ‘and on the third floor of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This year? It will be second to Otto Lopez, shortstop Austin Martin and Jordan Croshans – in my opinion – third.

This means that many of the club’s big hopes are often on the majors ’doorstep. All they have to do is get promoted.

