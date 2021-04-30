Home Top News Egypt with the United States, Italy and Australia

Egypt with the United States, Italy and Australia

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
Egypte, équipe féminine de basket

Egypt, women’s basketball team

Like the boys, the draw for the U19 Women’s Basketball World Championships was also held on Wednesday evening. The African champions Egypt will face the United States, Italy and Australia in Group A. This was the most difficult group for the Egyptians during the 14thTh The version is played in Hungary.

With the 2019 edition in Thailand represented by Africa Mali and Mozambique, Egypt is back in the U19 women’s basketball elite after the coronation they saw at home this year. For this big comeback in the World Cup, Egypt, the reigning African champions, will clash with the United States, Italy and Australia in Group A. Side.

The Egyptian team, which competes in the fourth U19 Women’s World Championship in history, finished 15thTh In Chile in 2011, then 16Th In Russia in 2015 and in Italy in 2017. The goal of the Egyptians was to do better than the other versions at first, by calling themselves 8Th The finals of this tournament will be held in Hungary from 7 to 15 August 2021.

For its part, it will play in Group B with Africa’s vice-champions Mali, Canada, the Czech Republic and Japan. Mali’s Iglonus created a stir, during the last edition of the competition, in 2019, in Thailand, they finished 7thTh Place in general classification. It is also the best African finish at the World Championships in Women’s Basketball, with all genres combined.

Mixture of female chickens

Group A. : United States, Italy, Australia, Egypt

Group B : Hungary, Russia, Taiwan, Argentina

READ  Rajeev Topno, private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moves to the World Bank

Group c : Spain, France, South Korea, Argentina

Group d : Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, Mali

You May Also Like

Incredible pictures of the streets of London celebrating the reopening of pubs

Incredible pictures of the streets of London celebrating the reopening of pubs

XV de France. Les Bleus joueront en semaine pendant la tournée en Australie

XV of France. Les Blues will play during the week during the Australian tour

Are Demo Slots Worth Playing?

Coming on the Czech Republic calendar, Australia canceled – moto station

Le tournoi de Wimbledon

Let the tennis world rest, Wimbledon maintained!

Surfeur surfant la vague à Sydney

Australia: Five unlicensed surf spots in Sydney

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *