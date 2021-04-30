Egypt with the United States, Italy and Australia

Like the boys, the draw for the U19 Women’s Basketball World Championships was also held on Wednesday evening. The African champions Egypt will face the United States, Italy and Australia in Group A. This was the most difficult group for the Egyptians during the 14thTh The version is played in Hungary.

With the 2019 edition in Thailand represented by Africa Mali and Mozambique, Egypt is back in the U19 women’s basketball elite after the coronation they saw at home this year. For this big comeback in the World Cup, Egypt, the reigning African champions, will clash with the United States, Italy and Australia in Group A. Side.

The Egyptian team, which competes in the fourth U19 Women’s World Championship in history, finished 15thTh In Chile in 2011, then 16Th In Russia in 2015 and in Italy in 2017. The goal of the Egyptians was to do better than the other versions at first, by calling themselves 8Th The finals of this tournament will be held in Hungary from 7 to 15 August 2021.

For its part, it will play in Group B with Africa’s vice-champions Mali, Canada, the Czech Republic and Japan. Mali’s Iglonus created a stir, during the last edition of the competition, in 2019, in Thailand, they finished 7thTh Place in general classification. It is also the best African finish at the World Championships in Women’s Basketball, with all genres combined.

Group A. : United States, Italy, Australia, Egypt

Group B : Hungary, Russia, Taiwan, Argentina

Group c : Spain, France, South Korea, Argentina

Group d : Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, Mali