In Australia, aboriginal children taken from their parents are suing the government

Apr 29, 2021 0 Comments
Hundreds of aboriginals from Australia’s “stolen generation” were abducted from their families in the name of forced reunification, and on April 28 sued the government for damages. The term “stolen generation” refers to the placement of thousands of tribal children forcibly removed from relatives between 1910 and 1970 for the purpose of reuniting them in institutions or white families. Many of them never saw their parents or siblings again.

Law firm Shine Lawyers Tristan Cowan announced on April 28 that it would launch a class action on behalf of nearly 800 residents in the northern region, and thousands believed it was legal to join the fight.

In other Australian states, compensation mechanisms have been put in place. But the federal government, which ruled the northern region at the time of the abductions, never did so. “He is responsible for tearing down tribal families in the region and making further corrections“These are Tristan gifts.”You cannot improve the future if you do not recognize the past.

This is a first-class action case in the northern region of 250,000 people, one-third of whom are tribal. Heather Ali, 84, was nine years old when she was taken from her mother. He says the shock haunted him for years. “They have destroyed an entire generation, as never before“, She says.”I participate in this appeal because I believe our story needs to be told.

In 1997, entitled A Report Bring them home As a result of a national investigation, it recognized the rights of these children and called for continued support. One of the main projects of this report – Australia issues a national apology – was made in 2008.

But a quarter of a century later, victims still denounce the institutional racism that persists and the authorities ‘failure to address the victims’ mental health issues, in fact funding its counseling programs and support for families.

The Aborigines and Indians of the Torres Strait have lived in Australia for over 40,000 years, making up the poorest and most marginalized population in the country. When European settlers arrived in Australia in 1788, the number of tribes was one million. They now represent only 3% of the 25 million Australians.

