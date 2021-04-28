Joe Biden wants free early learning

“This is very important, but coming with Turkey is only one step on the long path to justice.”, System of a Down Friendman by Serge Tangian

Serge Tongian He thanked US President Joe Biden after dedicating April 24 “Armenian Memorial Day”, Which is in line with US recognition Armenian Genocide Since 1915.

“Thanks to President Joe Biden for correctly recognizing the #Armenian genocide today”, Written by System of the Town singer Instagram.

“This is very important, but coming with Turkey is a step towards a long way to justice and the need to correct the descendants of the 1.5 million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians who were massacred by his Ottoman Turkish ancestors.”

Tangian was the son of Armenian immigrants. His grandparents were born in Beirut and escaped the Armenian genocide. Tonkian often used his position as a musician and activist to draw attention to the Armenian genocide, despite previous presidents refusing to respect NATO ally Turkey, despite the fact that 1.5 million Armenians had been killed and millions more displaced.

“Today I would like to thank the United States and all those who have fought for this recognition for many years.”, Wrote Tongian.

“For the future, we will turn our eyes to the world we want to build for our children.”

Appeal text

In his Saturday statement on Armenian Memorial Day, President Biden wrote: “Every day on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era, and we are committed to preventing such a tragedy from happening again. On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople. One and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred or killed as part of the abolitionist campaign. We respect the victims of the Mets Yegorn so that the atrocities of what happened will never be lost in history. “

Biden continued: “Today, as we mourn the loss, we will turn our eyes to the world we want to build for the future, for our children. A world free from the daily evils of mania and intolerance, where human rights are respected and everyone can continue to live their lives with dignity and security.”

Tangian recently released his documentary True to power, Which focuses on his work during the 2018 Armenian Revolution.