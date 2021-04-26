Wales will face New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in the fall of 2021

The three main countries of the Southern Hemisphere and Fiji. The plan for Welsh, the winners of the last six nations tournament, will not be so generous this fall. The Welsh Federation has announced that all four matches will take place from October 30 to November 20 at Cardiff Principality Stadium in full conditions, ahead of health clearance.
All Blocks will be visiting Cardiff from October 30, 2017. The last of the XV to League’s three victories against this enemy dates back to 1953. A week later, the South African world champions will be in front of them. If their last clash at the World Cup had turned short in favor of Springbox (19-16), Welsh would have won five of the previous six meetings, four of which have been controversial in the arena for no apparent reason.
Wallpiece to finish
On November 14, before a test against Australia to close this heartfelt project, an exciting match is expected with the reception of unpredictable Pygmies. Wayne Pivak’s men went on to win the last World Cup (29-25), as well as the last time they went to Cardiff (9-6).
“There is no doubt that this fall is the biggest schedule of matches for the tour, and we look forward to it, especially with the hope that we will have our supporters.” For the first time in almost 21 months, Welsh coach Wayne Pivak was quoted in the report. “It will be a series of matches against quality opponents, but we see this as a new opportunity to test ourselves on our way (Global In) France (On) 2023, Coach added.