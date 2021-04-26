Kafa and the media: Will the deal between Australia and Facebook encourage other countries?

New model? A compromise was reached between the Australian government Facebook Media pay is encouraging for other countries, such as Canada, and more widely aided by those who want to strengthen the regulation of the GAFA.

Australia

The Australian Parliament on Thursday passed a law requiring media companies to pay to restart the content of technology companies. The text was then easily accepted Facebook And Google The bond reached agreements to avoid being subject to arbitration. These two big digital players are paving the way for investing millions of dollars in local content deals. Google Pays now for news content that appears on its new tool Google Message Showcase, and Facebook It will have to pay suppliers to appear in its news site, which is set to be released in Australia this year.

Canada

Canada has been closely monitoring the situation in Australia and has indicated its interest in the approach of its Commonwealth allies. On Tuesday, the Canadian government announced the two countries after a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Australian opponent Scott Morrison. “Continue their work to address online vulnerabilities and ensure that web giants’ revenue is shared equally with creators and the media.”.

New Zealand

The country has not yet announced anything in terms of online media pay. But executives at NZME, the main local media group, said on Wednesday, when presenting their company’s 2020 results, that they wanted to question New Zealand politicians, and the government took note. “Currently being asked to gather feedback on this matter”.

UK

The British government released a plan to regulate Kafa in November, which included a creation “Digital Markets Unit” Responsibility for enforcing highly regulated code of conduct for Internet companies. The unit, to be set up in April, should make it possible to “restructure” by overseeing relationships, especially between newspaper publishers and digital giants. Business Arrangements’ This will help bail out newspapers and finance quality journalism. But the government has not yet defined the terms of this arrangement, which are still unclear.

European union

Europe is already at the forefront of regulating sites, especially through the GDPR (Regulation for the Protection of Personal Data) and the 2019 Order on Copyright, which established a “neighborhood right” to the author’s rights for the benefit of publishers and for press agencies to pay for the use of their online content. In addition, the European Commission has been involved in the attack with two draft orders (known as the DSA and the DSM), which are aimed at significantly strengthening the regulation of sites.

Google, which vehemently opposed the copyright order, first signed contracts in France, first with newspapers and then with the Alliance de la Press de Information General (APIC), paving the way for the payment of newspapers under neighboring rights. Other companies, including the editors of AFP and the Syndicate of Magazine, have not yet reached an agreement with the technology company.

United States

In the United States, the discussion on KAFA regulation currently focuses on Section 230 of the Communications Code of Conduct, which excludes sites and social networks from all editorial responsibilities. Joe Biden said in an interview in January 2020 that he would like to cancel it New York Times, Paving the way for reform now that he is president. But at the same time, the idea of ​​forcing Kafas to pay the media is beginning to drag on in Congress, which is illustrated by the tabling of a democratic bill in 2019, the “Press Competition and Security Act.” Framework for wage agreements for online information content