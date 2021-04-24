We had poor relatives. Scientists have discovered Europe’s oldest modern human DNA

This material is also available in Ukrainian Neanderthals had roots in Europe for the first time (photo: Esteponde / Depositphotos)

The oldest human DNA indicates that many of the first humans in Europe had Neanderthal roots in their family trees.

Research published in the journal Natural Ecology and Evolution, Based on an analysis of several ancient human remains of a woman, including a whole tooth and bone fragments discovered 45 thousand years ago in a cave in Bulgaria last year.

Neanderthals are her fifth or sixth generation ancestors. This fact is confirmed by the fact that long strips of DNA were found in his gene by the continuous Neanderthal.

The researchers noted that the woman’s DNA was not found in people who later lived in Europe or Asia.

«It is very puzzling that the early modern humans of Europe did not succeed in the end! “- said Johannes Cross, senior author of the study.

According to scientific work, people could have lived closer to Neanderthals 40,000 years ago. Apart from DNA, it is also a testament to their cultural exchange. So stone tools and other artifacts characteristic of Neanderthals were found in the caves.

The earliest evidence for the early mixing of humans and Neanderthals in Europe comes from human remains dating back 40,000 years found in Romania.

