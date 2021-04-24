Green light for Jet Blue flights to London









British regulator C.A.A. Accredited to the airline Jet Blue Airways Start flights London, From New York And Boston.

Two years later First announcements The Civil Aviation Authority of the United States, which targeted Atlantic flights on the Airbus A321LR (C.A.A.) Approved the new routes to the airport on April 19, 2021 London Heathrow From its sites New York-JFK And Boston-Logan. Jet Blue Airways has already received 270 airports in HeathrowOf which JFK and 180 and Logan 90; Passengers must use Terminal 2 at London’s largest airport.

Jet Blue will compete with American Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines in New York, and will face AA, BA, Delta Airlines and VA in Boston.

This green light is the first in fifteen months for the CAA, which has not granted permission to a foreign company since January 2020 and the UK officially withdrew from the EU.

JetBlue has already confirmed that Atlantic routes will be operated Airbus A321 LR, Whose New Mint Classes Now provided. The suite and studio can accommodate up to 24 passengers in a remote single-aisle business class and 114 in economy class (including 24 in “more space”).

JetBlue has not yet announced a release date for these first two routes to London, but the new Mint Cabin will make its debut on June 1 between JFK and Los Angeles Airport (on the A321neo registered N2105J, with two studios and fourteen suites in business class, and 144 seats in the economy. ).

Note that there are 13 in its order book A321LR, So much moreA321XLR And 16 out of 59 A321neo Orders; On the other hand, he has got the first one in the 70s A220-300 Purchased.

