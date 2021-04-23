MLP: Summary of the Games between the Yankees and the Indians

Thursday, April 22, 2021. 9:50 p.m.

Two runs by Rooknut Oder late in the seventh inning shattered the single, and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 6-3 in the first match of a four-game series between the two clubs.

Relief Odor had a poor batting average of 107 (3 for 28) before facing Nick Whitkin (0-1). His win in midfield allowed Aaron Judge and Clipper Torres to come in and bring the score to 5 for 3.

This is only the Yankees’ second win in their last eight games.

Kyle Higashioka scored the long shot for New York, starting the meeting with the worst record this season since 1991.

Domingo German (1-2) had his first win of the season, despite a poor start, leading Cleveland 3-0 in his first round.

Aroldis Chapman recorded the last three strikeouts of the game to earn his third save of the season.

The Indians, who lost to the Yankees last season in the draft round, have lost four of their last five games.

They escaped as their manager Terry Francona celebrated his 62nd birthday.

Elsewhere in the United States

Pirates 4 – Tigers2

PIT: Mitch Keller limited the Tigers to two runs in 5 innings

DET: Jose Urena also allowed only two runs, but in 7 innings

Mariners 7 – Red Sox 3

Sea: Mitch Honiger scored three runs with a home run

Bose: Rafael Divers hit the sixth long ball of the season