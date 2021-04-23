897 million school children worldwide still affected by school closures: “We are on the brink of immediate disaster”

They reiterate their support for guaranteeing the right to education for all. The campaign, which is being spread through social media, is expected to reach 100 million people worldwide, including policymakers.

The video, entitled “Five Ways for Your Children to Finish Homework,” highlights the challenges that children around the world face as they seek education. In particular, it highlights the problems associated with distance learning and the need to go back to school.

“We are on the brink of immediate catastrophe in education,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Managing Director. “Our message is clear: no attempt should be made to keep schools open, and these should be given priority in reopening plans.”

“Today more and more children are living in family situations that prevent them from getting the education they deserve. The Covit-19 crisis has already widened the gap,” said Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative for European Affairs and Security.