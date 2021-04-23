Home Top News 897 million school children worldwide still affected by school closures: “We are on the brink of immediate disaster”

897 million school children worldwide still affected by school closures: “We are on the brink of immediate disaster”

Apr 23, 2021 0 Comments
897 millions d'écoliers dans le monde sont toujours affectés par les fermetures d'écoles: "Nous sommes au bord d'une catastrophe imminente"

They reiterate their support for guaranteeing the right to education for all. The campaign, which is being spread through social media, is expected to reach 100 million people worldwide, including policymakers.

The video, entitled “Five Ways for Your Children to Finish Homework,” highlights the challenges that children around the world face as they seek education. In particular, it highlights the problems associated with distance learning and the need to go back to school.

“We are on the brink of immediate catastrophe in education,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Managing Director. “Our message is clear: no attempt should be made to keep schools open, and these should be given priority in reopening plans.”

“Today more and more children are living in family situations that prevent them from getting the education they deserve. The Covit-19 crisis has already widened the gap,” said Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative for European Affairs and Security.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

