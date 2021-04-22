Home Top News The Design Museum of London will become a cozy shop

The Design Museum of London will become a cozy shop

Apr 22, 2021 0 Comments
The Design Museum of London will become a cozy shop

What a pleasure to do your shopping in London now Kensington High Street ! Toilet paper, rice packets or dish soap have never been so beautiful.

Since museums will not reopen in the UK until May 17th, The Design Museum London’s hurdle decided to pass with a lot of humor (English) and with maximum elegance by transforming his souvenir shop into a cozy shop. Contains only essential ingredients like rice, tea, pasta, coffee, fruits, masks, bread and … porridge, beans and gin. The store is as stylish as the packaging of all these items. Each is explicitly designed by a young artist. Certain.es collaborates with newspapers (The Guardian, The New York Times). Sponsor of the activity Russ Murphy Tham York, DJ. Collaborator with many bands or musicians, such as Shadow, Kendrick Lamar or The Rolling Stones. Russ Murphy designed the gin bottle that is the sponsor of this happy concept store.

Action against the implementation of the initiative “Creativity is an important part of being human and must be accessible to all“, We read on the site. Purchases are limited to one product per customer, prices are all reasonable. 2 euros for a bottle of dishwashing liquid and 60 coins for a roll of toilet paper. The revenue will feed into the growing designer access fund. No need to rush, this design bubble will burst on Sunday 25th April.

READ  Are you going to 20 degrees in London next week?

You May Also Like

Climate: Biden shows his ambitions and the world applauds his return to the United States

Climate: Biden shows his ambitions and the world applauds his return to the United States

Fuso eCanter arrives in Australia

Fuso eCanter arrives in Australia

Harry Potter tour to learn about trance personalities

Harry Potter tour to learn about trance personalities

Fear in the United States

Fear in the United States

Australia considers itself a hydrogen exporter

Australia considers itself a hydrogen exporter

London: The Design Museum will become a "pop-up supermarket" - Travel

London: The Design Museum will become a “pop-up supermarket” – Travel

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *