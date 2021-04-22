The Design Museum of London will become a cozy shop

Since museums will not reopen in the UK until May 17th, The Design Museum London’s hurdle decided to pass with a lot of humor (English) and with maximum elegance by transforming his souvenir shop into a cozy shop. Contains only essential ingredients like rice, tea, pasta, coffee, fruits, masks, bread and … porridge, beans and gin. The store is as stylish as the packaging of all these items. Each is explicitly designed by a young artist. Certain.es collaborates with newspapers (The Guardian, The New York Times). Sponsor of the activity Russ Murphy Tham York, DJ. Collaborator with many bands or musicians, such as Shadow, Kendrick Lamar or The Rolling Stones. Russ Murphy designed the gin bottle that is the sponsor of this happy concept store.