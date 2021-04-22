Can Russia’s move reduce tensions with Ukraine?

4 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

After weeks of tension on the Ukrainian border, Russia has now ordered the withdrawal of its troops.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoyuk has called on troops to return to their base.

The European Union estimates that Russia has sent more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine. In addition, a large number of Russian soldiers were sent to the Crimea.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea. Defense Minister Shoyuk, who attended Crimea, said the trained military units would return to their base.

He said the purpose of checking military readiness had been suddenly achieved.

The Russian Defense Minister said that “the soldiers have demonstrated the ability to provide reliable security for the country.”

Instructions

Image source, Russian Ministry of Defense

He said several air divisions, including the commanders of the 58th and 41st divisions, have been instructed to return to their permanent base from Friday and all return to their base by May 1st.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky raised the issue of increasing the number of Russian soldiers with European leaders.

He challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in the border areas of the border conflict. NATO leaders also expressed concern over the mobilization of Russian troops.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s ambitions. Russia is reportedly planning to encircle the Black Sea for foreign ships.

Why there is a struggle

Image source, E.P.A.

The conflict began in eastern Ukraine in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. READ Strong allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Alaska

Previously, Crimea was part of Ukraine.

Can’t play background on your device Video title, Why the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

The then President of the country Viktor Yanukovych had to resign after the 2014 revolution in Ukraine. Russia then intervened in Ukraine and sent the Russian army to Crimea to bring it under its occupation.

It was argued that there were many people of Russian descent and that it was Russia’s responsibility to protect their interests in the face of opposition.

The move created major divisions between Russia and the West. The European Union and the United States have since banned Russia.

Image source, Getty Images Image title, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky

A month later, pro-Russian rebels captured three Russian-speaking areas of Donbass and Donetsk Luhansk.

Western nations and NATO have accused Russia of sending troops to the Ukrainian border, but Russia has said that every Russian fighter here is a ‘volunteer’.

Can’t play background on your device Video title, Is Putin scaring Westerners more than Ukraine?

When Ukrainian President Zhelensky came to power, he promised to restore peace in the region.

A ceasefire agreement was signed between the two countries in July last year. But since then, the two countries have been blaming each other for violating the ceasefire.