Burma: US sanctions, repression causes massive displacement

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday announced sanctions against Burmese state-owned companies that control the export of timber and pearls on its blockchain, claiming it would generate revenue for the ruling military junta.

Treasury restrictions restrict access to the international financial system of Myanmar Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, barring any US and any US business from transacting with them, including banks with subsidiaries in the United States.

Sanctions freeze any assets these companies may hold in the United States.

The US administration has already imposed targeted sanctions against Burmese military leaders who seized power by arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, and then severely cracked down on any opposition, killing hundreds.

The UN said on Wednesday that the wave of repression had displaced nearly 250,000 people. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said.

On February 1, 738 people were killed and 3,300 arrested by the military in protests against the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

“Sources say the military junta is already shocked to learn that a quarter of a million Burmese have been displaced.Mr Andrews tweeted Wednesday.The world must act immediately to respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”

– Air strikes –

The Free Burmese Rangers, a Christian humanitarian organization, last week estimated that at least 24,000 civilians have been displaced as a result of military airstrikes and ground attacks in the state of Karen (southeast).

“Although the airstrikes were halted, ground bombings increased“Its director, David Yupang, told the AFP that most of these displaced people were paddy farmers and could not take care of the risks to their fields that could lead to famine in the coming months.

A spokesman for the National Karen Union (KNU), one of the country’s ethnic groups, said more than 2,000 people had entered Thailand on Wednesday and thousands more had been displaced across the border.

“They are all lurking in the jungle near their villages“, he said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is scheduled for Saturday to review the situation in Burma, Jakarta, following a February 1 military coup.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced last week that General Emin Aung Hlung, chairman of the Governing Council, will attend the Special Rights Summit, which has sparked unrest among human rights groups.

“Targeted by international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and brutal repression of pro-democracy protesters, Min Aung Hlung should not be welcomed at an international meeting to discuss the crisis he has created.“, An assessment by Brad Adams, D. Human Rights Watch.

Burmese authorities have released Ko Lot, a freelance journalist arrested in the capital, Neypita, a month ago.

At least 70 reporters have been arrested and 38 detained since the coup, according to the ASEAN report.





