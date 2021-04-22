Anthony Davis’ thrilling revelation about his injury

Finally! Following a long absence, Anthony Davis will again face Dallas in sneakers for the night from Thursday to Friday. Life-saving income after injury that still costs Unipro 30 games. For good reason

The Lakers famine is coming to an end. Kyle Kuzma and his comrades, who have lost their star duo for over a month now, have been on course for the storm, leaving a few feathers in the process. But when the Angelinos are in 5th place at the Western Conference LeBron James will not be back right now, Has good news: Anthony Davis’ comeback.

The former pelican, who has been suffering from Achilles tendon injury for weeks, experienced a horrific moment during his famous injury.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMahon, Davis released a beautiful creepy revelation about what happened through his hair and legs:

Anthony Davis said he felt a “tear” feeling when he misplaced his foot in Denver in February. He said he had never experienced pain like this and was initially worried and that he had torn his heel. – Dave McMenen (ctmcten) April 21, 2021

So the chapter against Denver is the biggest physical pain of Unibro’s life, but unfortunately used for injuries. With difficulty, the Lakers Strong-winger considered the season to end prematurely, which would have been a huge blow to Frank Vocal and his men.

Fortunately, AD. The back is in great shape, 100% healed, after taking the time to be confident. Because the goal is the same in LA: playoffs, playoffs and even playoffs. This is where Davis has to be at the top of his game, and everyone in Angeles understands that.

Anthony Davis is just as scared as he was bad, and this famous February evening will follow him for a long time. Fortunately, the time has come to come back. Everyone can sigh with relief.