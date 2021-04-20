London fires three Chinese spies posing as journalists

The British Daily Telegraph reported that Britain had expelled three Chinese spies who had been living in the country for months posing as journalists.
Claiming to be “journalists for different Chinese news organizations,” they actually worked for the Chinese State Ministry of Defense, which had seldom arrived last year. “Their real identity was discovered by MI5 (British Internal Security Services, editor’s note) and they were sent back to China,” he said without elaborating.
Tight relationships
Relations between China and the United Kingdom are currently particularly tense, subject to harsh criticism from London, especially due to Chinese repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
The UK has also decided not to allow Chinese Hawaii to be part of the 5G network operators in its region, citing domestic security concerns. On Thursday, China’s public English language news channel CGDN’s UK license was revoked because London considered it to be under the Communist Party of China. In the United States, the same channel is one of seven Chinese media outlets now referred to as the Chinese state channel, but not the independent media.